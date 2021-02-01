ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -18.78 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,696 Decreased By ▼ -177.21 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Italy's CDP pledges to submit bid for Atlantia's unit by end-Feb

  • The binding offer was initially expected by the end of January, but a lengthy due diligence on Autostrade and Italy's ongoing political crisis have slowed down talks.
  • The negotiations are part of renewed efforts to end a long-standing dispute between Atlantia and the Italian government triggered by the 2018 deadly collapse of a bridge run by Autostrade.
Reuters Updated 01 Feb 2021

ROME: A consortium led by Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has written to Atlantia committing to submit by the end of February a binding bid for a stake in the infrastructure group's motorway unit, two sources said.

In the letter sent to Atlantia the consortium did not mention the value it would attribute to the group's Autostrade per l'Italia unit, the sources added.

The binding offer was initially expected by the end of January, but a lengthy due diligence on Autostrade and Italy's ongoing political crisis have slowed down talks.

The negotiations are part of renewed efforts to end a long-standing dispute between Atlantia and the Italian government triggered by the 2018 deadly collapse of a bridge run by Autostrade.

Atlantia, which is controlled by the Benetton family, will hold a board meeting on Feb. 5 to discuss the consortium's letter, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Shares in Atlantia were up nearly 9% at 1430 GMT reacting to a report by Bloomberg News saying that the CDP-led consortium would value the entire Autostrade business at between 8.5-9.5 billion euros, excluding debt.

Sources contacted by Reuters did not confirm that price range, with one source saying it was too early to discuss details of the offer the consortium plans to submit.

An equity value of 8.5-9.5 billion euros for Autostrade would be in line with the preliminary price range the consortium led by CDP had indicated in October last year.

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Italy's CDP Italian economy Atlantia

Italy's CDP pledges to submit bid for Atlantia's unit by end-Feb

PM Imran answers citizens' questions on telephone

Fitch revises Pakistan’s real growth at 1.1pc amid strong external demand

Procurement of COVID vaccine from Beijing proof of strong Pak-China friendship: Qureshi

EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup

Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case

Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters