PM congratulates KP govt over health insurance facility to entire province

  • Under the initiative, around 40 million residents of the province would avail free health insurance of up to Rs1,000,000 per family per year.
APP 01 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday congratulated the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for becoming the first province in the country to extend universal health coverage to all of its citizens.

“Congratulations to KP government for making KP first province in (Pakistan) with Universal Health Coverage for all KP-domiciled citizens,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

Under the initiative, around 40 million residents of the province would avail free health insurance of up to Rs1,000,000 per family per year.

The beneficiaries would be able to get free medical facility in over 400 designated private and government hospitals across the province.

The extension of universal health coverage to entire KP would complete on Monday as the provincial government was set to launch Sehat Cards in Southern districts.

“It's a big step towards achieving the dream of welfare state on pattern of Riasat-e-Madina as envisioned by Imran Khan,” KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Twitter.

The districts include Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.

