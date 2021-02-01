ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -18.78 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,696 Decreased By ▼ -177.21 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CPI inflation decelerates to 5.7pc on YoY basis

  • MoM basis, it decreased by 0.2% in January as compared to a decrease of 0.7 percent in December 2020 and an increase of 2 percent in January 2019.
APP 01 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation decelerated to 5.7 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis during the month of January 2021, from 8 percent during December 2020, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it decreased by 0.2% in January as compared to a decrease of 0.7 percent in December 2020 and an increase of 2 percent in January 2019.

According to PBS data, the urban CPI based inflation increased by 5.0% on year-on-year basis in January 2021 as compared to an increase of 7.0% in the previous month and 13.4% in January 2020. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.2% in January 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.3% in the previous month and an increase of 1.7% in January 2020.

The rural CPI increased by 6.6% on year-on-year basis in January 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.5% in the previous month and 16.3% in January 2020. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.3% in January 2021 as compared to a decrease of 1.2% in the previous month and an increase of 2.4% in January 2020.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 7.7% in January 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.1% a month earlier and an increase of 18.3% in January 2020. On MoM basis, it decreased by 0.8% in January 2021 as compared to a decrease of 2.7% a month earlier and an increase of 0.5% in January 2020.

Likewise, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) on YoY basis increased by 6.4% in January 2021 as compared to an increase of 5.7% a month earlier and an increase of 15.4% in January 2020. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 2.5% in January 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.3% a month earlier and an increase of 1.8% in corresponding month i.e. January 2020.

The urban core inflation, measured by non-food non-energy increased by 5.4% on (YoY) basis in January, 2021 as compared to an increase of 5.6% in the previous month and 7.9% in January, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.9% in January, 2021 as compared to increase of 0.4% in previous month, and an increase of 1.1% in corresponding month of last year i.e. January, 2020.

On the other hand, the rural core inflation, measures by non-food non-energy Rural increased by 7.8% on (YoY) basis in January, 2021 as compared to an increase of 7.7% in the previous month and 9.0% in January, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.1% in January, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.5%

The urban trimmed core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean, increased by 5.7% on (YoY) basis in January, 2021 as compared to 6.2% in the previous month and by 10.3% in January, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.0% in January, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.4% in the previous month and an increase of 1.2% in corresponding month of last year i.e. January, 2020.

The rural trimmed core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean, increased by 8.1% on (YoY) basis in January, 2021 as compared to 8.8% in the previous month and by 12.7% in January, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.2% in January, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.6% in the previous month and an increase of 1.9% in corresponding month of last year i.e. January, 2020.

inflation CPI

CPI inflation decelerates to 5.7pc on YoY basis

PM Imran answers citizens' questions on telephone

Fitch revises Pakistan’s real growth at 1.1pc amid strong external demand

Procurement of COVID vaccine from Beijing proof of strong Pak-China friendship: Qureshi

EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup

Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case

Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters