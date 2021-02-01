Deadline of resignation drama over, PDM exposed before nation: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the deadline of resignation drama has been over and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been exposed before the nation.

In a tweet on Monday, he said general public of the country has come to know that their resignation threat was based on self-interests and lust for power.

He said the nefarious designs and conspiracies of the opposition have completely failed.

He said the general people rejected their narrative and supported the democratically elected government.