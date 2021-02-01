Govt strongly believes in rule of law: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said the government strongly believes in rule of law but the opposition has always played with supremacy of law.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement is unnatural alliance and its narrative has badly flopped.

He said Maryam Nawaz has supported the land mafia by visiting land grabbers, Khokhar brothers in Lahore.

Replying to a question, he said petroleum prices are linked with the intentional market so the government had to approve a nominal increase in prices in the petroleum products because oil prices have increased internationally.

He said the government, to ensure transparency in the upcoming Senate elections, is going to table the senate election amendment bill in the National Assembly soon.