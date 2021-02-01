PM approves solarization of tubewells to facilitate farmers in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved solarization of tubewells located in Balochistan province to facilitate the farmers and growers.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

The Prime Minister directed the Power Division and the provincial government to prepare a comprehensive plan for the execution of solarization project within the given timelines.

The project will not only ensure uninterrupted power supply to the farmers but also help address the issue of losses in the power sector.

The Prime Minister noted that the people of Balochistan and the entire country are bearing the brunt of the losses in the power sector.

Imran Khan directed to address the matter on priority basis. He said effective and appropriate use of subsidy is the foremost priority of the government. The meeting was attended amongst others by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal.