Pakistan
FM expresses gratitude to Chinese Govt for providing first batch of Sinopharm vaccine
- He said friendship between Pakistan and China is people centric, making the bond stronger.
01 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: On behalf of the Pakistani government and people, Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for providing first batch of Sinopharm vaccine.
Talking to media at Noor Khan Airbase on Monday, he also thanked President Xi Jinping and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi for China's befitting gesture that once again demonstrated that it stood by Pakistani people in the hour of need.
He said friendship between Pakistan and China is people centric, making the bond stronger.
He said another vaccine with joint cooperation of Pakistan and China has successfully passed initial trials. He said the success of this vaccine will be great news for Pakistan.
