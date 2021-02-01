ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
Parliamentarians meet Chief Minister Punjab

  • The rejected elements have no political future and disappointment is evident on their faces, he said.
PPI 01 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Different parliamentarians called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest including the pace of development schemes and solution of problems of their constituencies.

Talking on the occasion, the CM maintained that the so-called politics of holding long marches and resignations has ended in a fiasco. "I have already pointed out that these elements have no courage to resign or to hold a long march as those involved in the quagmire of corruption could raise only hollow slogans," he maintained.

The opposition cannot materialize its claims as this cabal has only learnt about looting the country. But, he emphasised that there is no room for corrupt politicians in the new Pakistan.

The rejected elements have no political future and disappointment is evident on their faces, he said.

The CM regretted that these elements intended to fulfil the agenda of the enemy by spreading turmoil in the country. On the other side, the incumbent government is burning the midnight oil to resolve public problems, he added. The PTI-led government is in constant contact with the parliamentarians and public problems are being solved in consultation with public representatives, he added.

Buzdar reiterated that all are united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and the nation has full confidence over the leadership of the prime minister.

The CM lamented that the critics are trying to block the development journey adding that the development process will not be stopped while the critics will continue to face defeat at every occasion.

Those involved in the politics of chaos should realize sense, he suggested.

The parliamentarians stated that the amount of respect and honour, given to the parliamentarians, was unimaginable in the past. The contacts with the parliamentarians help to solve problems at the grassroots, they added.

Those who called on the CM included Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandhla MNA, provincial assembly members namely Makhdom Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gillani, Muhammad Amir Nawaz Khan, Muhammad Ejaz Hussain Bandesha, Rai Zahoor Ahmad, Muhammad Waris Aziz, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Taimoor Ali Lali and Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan.

Women MPAs including Sania Kamran, Shehwana Bashir, Neelam Hayat Malik, Umm-al-Banin Ali and Farhat Farooq also met with the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

On this occasion, the CM repeated that provision of equal rights to the womenfolk is a key mission of the PTI government as women are half of the population.

The women parliamentarians will be given their due rights and their problem of stay will be solved on a priority basis, he assured.

No one will be allowed to hold the genuine issues of assembly members, he assured and pointed out the government has included women assembly members in district-level committees and advice of women parliamentarians will also be given importance in development schemes as women’s role in composite socio-economic development cannot be neglected, he further said.

