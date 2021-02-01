ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
France urges Myanmar military to 'respect' election results

  • Paris is closely following events in Myanmar and discussing its response with partners "in particular within the United Nations," Attal said.
AFP 01 Feb 2021

PARIS: The French government on Monday called on Myanmar's military leaders to respect the result of last November's election, after Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders were arrested in a coup.

"Elections were held last November and Mrs Aung San Suu Kyi was elected, and in these conditions we urge that the ballot be respected, that the vote of Myanmar's people be respected," government spokesman Gabriel Attal told France Info radio.

Paris is closely following events in Myanmar and discussing its response with partners "in particular within the United Nations," Attal said.

Leaders worldwide on Monday condemned the coup after weeks of rising tensions between the military, which ruled the country for nearly five decades, and the civilian government.

Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were detained in Naypyidaw before dawn, party spokesman Myo Nyunt told AFP, just hours before parliament was meant to reconvene for the first time since the elections.

The military claimed "irregularities" in the November vote that Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy won handily.

Attal said the government was also worried about the safety of French citizens in Myanmar, with the foreign ministry closely monitoring the situation.

