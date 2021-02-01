ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -18.78 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,696 Decreased By ▼ -177.21 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Eaton to buy Cobham Mission Systems in $2.83bn deal

  • US-based CMS employs around 2,000 people globally, and mainly serves the defense sector.
  • Excluding $130 million in tax benefits, the purchase price for CMS is about 14 times its 2020 earnings before interest, taxes.
Reuters 01 Feb 2021

Hydraulics maker Eaton Corp said on Monday it had agreed to buy air-to-air refueling equipment maker Cobham Mission Systems (CMS) in a $2.83 billion deal to strengthen its aerospace business.

CMS is a unit of UK-based Cobham Plc, which makes electronic warfare systems and communications for military vehicles and was bought by private equity firm Advent International in 2020 for 4 billion pounds ($5.47 billion).

US-based CMS employs around 2,000 people globally, and mainly serves the defense sector.

Excluding $130 million in tax benefits, the purchase price for CMS is about 14 times its 2020 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and 13 times its estimated 2021 EBITDA, Eaton said.

Ireland-based Eaton makes products including explosion-proof instrumentation, pumps, motors and hydraulic power units, and serves markets including oil and gas, mining, marine and agriculture.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

