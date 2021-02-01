Markets
TSX opens higher on energy, materials boost
- Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 212.32 points, or 1.22%, at 17,549.34.
01 Feb 2021
Canada's main stock index rose on Monday buoyed by energy and materials stocks, as signs of a pick-up in demand made investors hopeful of a speedy economic recovery.
At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 212.32 points, or 1.22%, at 17,549.34.
