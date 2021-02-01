ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -18.78 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,696 Decreased By ▼ -177.21 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU governments condemn Myanmar coup, next steps unclear

  • "We call for the immediate release of all those detained and to reestablish the democratic process," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.
  • EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive arm, also released statements condemning the coup.
Reuters 01 Feb 2021

BRUSSELS: European Union governments condemned the military's seizure of power in Myanmar on Monday and demanded the immediate release of people arrested in raids across the country.

From tiny Luxembourg to European powers France and Germany, leaders and foreign ministers reacted swiftly in statements and on Twitter to criticise the coup, expressing grave concern but avoiding any details of a possible response.

"We call for the immediate release of all those detained and to reestablish the democratic process," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive arm, also released statements condemning the coup.

Borrell said that "democracy must prevail," and Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said: "Military under civilian control is a key democratic principle."

Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes said EU governments would now discuss their next steps, but no ministers offered any possible reprisals.

The EU is Myanmar's third-biggest trading partner and has given the country special trade preferences, which could potentially be removed, although such a process would likely not be immediate.

In 2018, the EU imposed sanctions against Myanmar generals over killings of Rohingya Muslims. The EU also has an arms embargo on the Southeast Asian country.

Few government statements directly named elected Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was among those detained, reflecting what the EU says is her failure to denounce a military campaign against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

Suu Kyi, who was awarded the European Parliament's human rights prize in 1990, was suspended from attending any more EU human rights prize events in September last year.

European Union governments Myanmar coup, European powers France and Germany

EU governments condemn Myanmar coup, next steps unclear

PM Imran Khan interacting with general public on telephone

Fitch revises Pakistan’s real growth at 1.1pc amid strong external demand

Procurement of COVID vaccine from Beijing proof of strong Pak-China friendship: Qureshi

EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup

Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case

Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters