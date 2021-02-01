World
Macron: Europe needs to be quicker and more efficient on COVID-19 vaccines
PARIS: Europe needs to act more efficiently and quickly in getting COVID-19 vaccines through to its population, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, as he hosted Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Paris.
"We are in a race against time against the virus," said Macron, adding that his views on the matter were shared by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU President Ursula Von Der Leyen.
"We, as Europeans, need to be more efficient on this matter. I know this is also the intention of Chancellor Merkel and President Von Der Leyen. We will continue in the coming weeks and months to speed things up," added Macron.
