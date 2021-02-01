Business & Finance
Spain to receive 2.3mn COVID-19 vaccine doses in February
- Last week some Spanish regions had to suspend vaccinating new people amid supply shortfalls.
01 Feb 2021
MADRID: Spain will receive a combined total of 2.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna in February, Health Minister Carolina Darias told a news conference on Monday.
Last week some Spanish regions had to suspend vaccinating new people amid supply shortfalls.
