CAA uncovers network allegedly involved in fake pilot licenses scam

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has uncovered a network, comprising of its employees and some pilots, allegedly involved in the fake pilot licenses scam.

The Authority is carrying out raids for the two accused allegedly involved in the scam after it emerged that some of the aviation employees were using their frontmen to collect money for the fake licenses.

It was revealed that license branch employees allegedly received hundreds of thousands of rupees from each pilot for a paper and in return, another person was allowed to sit in place of the pilot, ARY news citing its sources reported.

The Authority has acquired remand of some of the license branch officials and pilots and also expanded investigation circle.

It has also been decided to register FIRs against these elements.

It is worth to mention here that CAA on January 27, adopted effective measures to remove the concerns of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regarding the issuance of pilots’ licenses.

The ICAO had identified Significant Security Concerns (SSCs) regarding the personnel licensing and training in relation to the licensing of pilots and sought a response from the country’s aviation authority till February 3.