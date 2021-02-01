World
Blinken weighs possible sanctions North Korea as Russia, Iran loom
- In an interview with NBC News, taped on Sunday, Blinken did not commit to specific sanctions against Moscow as it reviewed the ongoing situation involving jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
01 Feb 2021
WASHINGTON: The Biden administration would consider new sanctions against North Korea as well as other possible actions against Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a television interview on Monday as it continued its foreign policy review.
In an interview with NBC News, taped on Sunday, Blinken did not commit to specific sanctions against Moscow as it reviewed the ongoing situation involving jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russian election interference, the Solar Wind Hack and alleged bounties against US soldiers in Afghanistan.
Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM
Blinken weighs possible sanctions North Korea as Russia, Iran loom
Fitch revises Pakistan’s real growth at 1.1pc amid strong external demand
Procurement of COVID vaccine from Beijing proof of strong Pak-China friendship: Qureshi
EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup
Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case
Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others
K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM
West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld
First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal
Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months
PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation
Read more stories
Comments