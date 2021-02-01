ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -18.78 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,696 Decreased By ▼ -177.21 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sheremetyevo airport co-owner drops Russia stake purchase plan

  • The owner of more than 66% of Sheremetyevo, which was one of the busiest airports in Europe before COVID-19.
  • It is nearly impossible to determinate the fair market value of the state's stake amid economic uncertainty due to the pandemic.
Reuters Updated 01 Feb 2021

MOSCOW: TPS Avia Holding, which controls Moscow's main airport, has decided not to execute its right to buy a 30.5% stake from Russia, Sheremetyevo airport's chairman told Reuters.

The owner of more than 66% of Sheremetyevo, which was one of the busiest airports in Europe before COVID-19, at one stage planned to buy the stake from the Russian state, and possibly to attract a foreign partner for Russia's busiest airport.

But as the coronavirus crisis has hit passenger traffic, TPS decided against going ahead with the purchase, Alexander Ponomarenko, chairman of the board at Sheremetyevo, said.

"It is nearly impossible to determinate the fair market value of the state's stake amid economic uncertainty due to the pandemic," said Ponomarenko, whose family trust holds 65% of TPS's stake in Sheremetyevo along with the family of his business partner, Alexander Skorobogatko.

Arkady Rotenberg, a former judo training partner of Russian President Vladimir Putin, indirectly controls the rest.

Sheremetyevo saw a sharp drop in traffic as Russia almost halted domestic and overseas flights, re-opening some routes in the second part of 2020.

Passenger traffic dropped to 19.8 million people last year, from nearly 50 million before the pandemic. Ponomarenko did not say what price the state wanted for its 30.5% stake.

Russian state property management agency, Rosimushestvo, did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Rotenberg said on Saturday he owns a huge palace in southern Russia which jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has linked to Putin.

In the same investigation released last month and which has attracted more than 100 million views online, Navalny said that Ponomarenko also has had links to the palace.

Sheremetyevo said last week that Ponomarenko ceased all connections to the property in 2016.

economic uncertainty TPS Avia Holding Sheremetyevo airport's stake from Russia,

Sheremetyevo airport co-owner drops Russia stake purchase plan

Fitch revises Pakistan’s real growth at 1.1pc amid strong external demand

Procurement of COVID vaccine from Beijing proof of strong Pak-China friendship: Qureshi

EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup

Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case

Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters