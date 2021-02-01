‘We are closely following the developments in Myanmar’: FO

The Foreign Office of Pakistan has said that it is closely monitoring developments in Myanmar where military seized power in a coup against democratically elected government.

In a statement, spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said: “We are closely following the developments in Myanmar.”

“We hope that all parties involved will exercise restraint, uphold the rule of law, engage constructively, and work towards a peaceful outcome.”

As per the international media, Myanmar’s military seized power today in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

She was detained along with other political leader of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in early morning raids.

The army said it had carried out the detentions in response to “election fraud”, handing power to military chief Min Aung Hlaing and imposing a state of emergency for one year, according to a statement on a military-owned television station.

A military spokesman did not answer phone calls seeking further comment.