ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -18.78 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,696 Decreased By ▼ -177.21 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Museums, malls re-open in Poland

  • Bars, restaurants, hotels, nightclubs and gyms will also stay closed until February 14 at the earliest.
AFP 01 Feb 2021

WARSAW: Museums, art galleries, libraries and shopping malls re-opened in Poland on Monday as the country eased some of its coronavirus restrictions.

But Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said most schools would remain shut until at least March.

"Several countries that took decisions over Christmas that were less conservative than ours are suffering very bad consequences," he told RMF radio.

Bars, restaurants, hotels, nightclubs and gyms will also stay closed until February 14 at the earliest.

"What was possible to ease in the current situation is being eased. Let's hold on a little longer to avoid a third wave," health ministry spokesman Wojciech Andrusiewicz told reporters last week.

Infections and deaths have been falling in Poland in recent days. On Monday, the health ministry reported 2,503 new infections and 42 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

Some restaurants and nightclubs have defied the ban and re-opened but face hefty fines and police raids.

Over the weekend, 150 officers were deployed to shut down a nightclub in Rybnik in southern Poland, with police using stun grenades and tear gas.

Coronavirus Poland coronavirus restrictions

Museums, malls re-open in Poland

Fitch revises Pakistan’s real growth at 1.1pc amid strong external demand

Procurement of COVID vaccine from Beijing proof of strong Pak-China friendship: Qureshi

EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup

Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case

Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters