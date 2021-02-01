ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,641 Decreased By ▼ -232.03 (-0.9%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot silver may rise into $32.90-39.86 range in 3 months

  • While hedge funds are badly cornered by the frenzy of the GameStop individual investors, bears in silver market could hardly face the similar risk.
Reuters 01 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot silver may rise into a range of $32.90-39.86 per ounce over the next three months, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis.

The metal is riding on a wave C from $21.64, which is the third wave of a three-wave cycle from the March 18, 2020 low of $11.6177.

This wave may either end around $32.90, its 61.8% projection level, or extend to $39.86, the 100% projection level.

Silver seems to have gained a lot of momentum from Jan. 28 low of $24.84, surged more than 15% since then. This momentum has easily pushed the price above a key resistance at $28.60, the 38.2% projection level of the wave C.

The wave C is highly unlikely to end around $28.60. The next resistance will be at $30.75, a break above which could lead to a gain to $32.90.

On a long-term weekly chart, the current rally seems to be a resumption of the previous uptrend from the 1991 low of $3.51, as they have a strong mathematical relation.

The current trend is presumed to be riding on a wave C from $11.6177, which is about to break a resistance at $29.1897 and travel towards $34.62.

Eventually, this wave could extend into the range of $46.76-$57.62. It seems that the GameStop effect has indeed expanded into the silver market.

However, it must be noted that stock and silver markets are two completely different worlds, each equipped with different trading mechanism.

While hedge funds are badly cornered by the frenzy of the GameStop individual investors, bears in silver market could hardly face the similar risk.

Even though silver could achieve 40% to 100% gains over the next few months, it may never catch up with the pace of GameStop.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold GameStop silver bug Spot silver

Spot silver may rise into $32.90-39.86 range in 3 months

Procurement of COVID vaccine from Beijing proof of strong Pak-China friendship: Qureshi

EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup

Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case

Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation

Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters