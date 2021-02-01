ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,641 Decreased By ▼ -232.03 (-0.9%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ivory Coast 2020/21 cocoa port arrivals seen at 1.321mn T by Jan. 31

  • About 23,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 27,000 tonnes to San Pedro between January 25 to Jan. 31.
Reuters 01 Feb 2021

ABIDJAN: Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.321 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and Jan 31, exporters estimated on Monday, down 6.4% from 1.412 million tonnes over the same period last season.

About 23,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 27,000 tonnes to San Pedro between January 25 to Jan. 31 for a total of 50,000 tonnes down from 63,000 tonnes during the same week last season.

Wheat Palm Oil Coffee Cocoa

Ivory Coast 2020/21 cocoa port arrivals seen at 1.321mn T by Jan. 31

Procurement of COVID vaccine from Beijing proof of strong Pak-China friendship: Qureshi

EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup

Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case

Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation

Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters