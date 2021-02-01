Markets
Ivory Coast 2020/21 cocoa port arrivals seen at 1.321mn T by Jan. 31
- About 23,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 27,000 tonnes to San Pedro between January 25 to Jan. 31.
01 Feb 2021
ABIDJAN: Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.321 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and Jan 31, exporters estimated on Monday, down 6.4% from 1.412 million tonnes over the same period last season.
About 23,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 27,000 tonnes to San Pedro between January 25 to Jan. 31 for a total of 50,000 tonnes down from 63,000 tonnes during the same week last season.
