World
Russia supplies Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to self-proclaimed Luhansk republic
01 Feb 2021
MOSCOW: Russia has supplied its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to the rebel-controlled Luhansk self-proclaimed republic in eastern Ukraine, local news outlet Lug-Info reported on Monday.
The report did not specify how many doses were shipped, but said the first batch had arrived at the weekend.
On Saturday, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the vaccine abroad, said it does not supply Sputnik V to the Luhansk and Donetsk breakaway regions.
