Markets
Hong Kong stocks rally in morning
- The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.91 percent, or 538.90 points, to 28,822.61.
01 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Monday's morning session with strong gains as traders returned to buying after last week's sell-off, with weak economic data out of China lifting hopes authorities will unveil fresh support measures.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.91 percent, or 538.90 points, to 28,822.61.
Fitch revises Pakistan’s real growth at 1.1pc amid strong external demand
Hong Kong stocks rally in morning
Procurement of COVID vaccine from Beijing proof of strong Pak-China friendship: Qureshi
EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup
Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case
Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others
K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM
West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld
First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal
Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months
PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation
Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt
Read more stories
Comments