ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,976 Increased By ▲ 5.32 (0.11%)
BR30 25,869 Decreased By ▼ -4.34 (-0.02%)
KSE100 46,397 Increased By ▲ 11.05 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,285 Decreased By ▼ -33.63 (-0.17%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Britain lines up 40mn more vaccine doses from Valneva

  • Clive Dix, head of the UK's vaccines taskforce, said the government wanted sufficient doses for "future flexibility should we need to revaccinate any of the UK population."
AFP 01 Feb 2021

PARIS: The British government has exercised an option to buy 40 million more doses of a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the French-Austrian group Valneva for delivery next year, the company said Monday.

London announced in September it had agreed to buy as many as 190 million doses from Valneva in a deal worth up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion) as part of its innoculation drive against the virus.

Valneva said clinical tests of its vaccine, based on inactivated viruses, are expected to be completed within three months.

The doses would require standard refrigeration at two to eight degrees Celsius (36-46 Fahrenheit), meaning they would be easier to ship and store than vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that have already been approved.

In a separate statement, the British government said the additional Valneva doses bring its potential total to 407 million doses over the next two years.

Clive Dix, head of the UK's vaccines taskforce, said the government wanted sufficient doses for "future flexibility should we need to revaccinate any of the UK population."

Britain has invested in the development of seven Covid-19 vaccines, Dix said.

Valneva is also in talks with the European Union to supply up to 60 million doses.

Moderna Covid19 Vaccine Valneva innoculation Dix

Britain lines up 40mn more vaccine doses from Valneva

EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup

Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case

Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation

Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt

WHO experts probe ground-zero China market

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters