Increase in fuel prices challenged in LHC

(Karachi) A writ petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the recent increase in prices of petroleum products, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, the Judicial Activism Panel moved the petition, requesting the court to declare the government’s move to jack up fuel prices as illegal. The petition states that more burden has been put on a common man who is already reeling from rising inflation.

The federal government increased the price of petrol by up to Rs2.70 per litre for the next 15 days of February.

The prime minister approved Rs2.70 per litre increase in the price of petrol and Rs2.88 per litre in that of diesel. The price of kerosene oil has been increased up to Rs3.54 per litre while that of light diesel by Rs3 per litre.