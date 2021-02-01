ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,970 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.02%)
BR30 25,822 Decreased By ▼ -50.64 (-0.2%)
KSE100 46,365 Decreased By ▼ -20.46 (-0.04%)
KSE30 19,262 Decreased By ▼ -56.49 (-0.29%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China 2020 gold consumption drops due to COVID-19, says industry association

  • Benchmark spot gold prices surged 25% in 2020, having hit an all-time high of above $2,000 an ounce in August.
Reuters 01 Feb 2021

BEIJING: China's gold consumption fell by almost a fifth in 2020, the China Gold Association said on Monday, as the coronavirus outbreak choked gold processing and dented retail consumption.

China gold consumption in 2020 fell 18.13% from a year ago to 820.98 tonnes, the association said on its website, with the consumption of jewellery down 27.45% at 490.58 tonnes and industrial and other gold consumption 16.81% lower at 83.81 tonnes.

However, top gold user China's consumption of 2020 gold bars and gold coins rose 9.21% to 246.59 tonnes year-on-year.

Some gold retailers have opened up new markets online and had outstanding sales, but due to a low online sales base they could not compensate for the decline in store sales hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, the association said.

A looser monetary policy and volatility in gold prices increased private investors' interest in gold, the association added.

Benchmark spot gold prices surged 25% in 2020, having hit an all-time high of above $2,000 an ounce in August.

In the second half of the year, the consumption of gold bars and gold coins soared 50.91% year-on-year reversing the consumption trend of gold bars and gold coins throughout the year.

In the first half of 2020, the national actual consumption of gold was 323.29 tonnes, a decrease of 38.25% compared with the same period in 2019 and the consumption of gold bars and gold coins fell 32.12% to 76.98 tonnes over the same period.

Gold output fell 3.91% to 365.34 tonnes last year, according to the association.

China Gold COVID19 coronavirus case gold output China gold consumption

China 2020 gold consumption drops due to COVID-19, says industry association

Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation

Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt

WHO experts probe ground-zero China market

PAF aircraft leaves for Beijing to collect Covid-19 vaccine

Rs210bn recovered from ‘land grabbers’ in Punjab: Advisor

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters