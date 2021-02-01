Ex-Google employee slams CEO Pichai calls him ‘leader in gaslighting’

Timnit Gebru, the computer scientist who was recently fired from Google has made serious allegations against the management of the company.

Last month, Google-affiliated researcher Timnit Gebru, a female of African origin who worked on the ethics of artificial intelligence was fired from the company following a controversy over a research paper on AI. The decision raised questions about Google's equal treatment of employees and its stance on providing a conducive environment for the representation of all classes.

When Google CEO Sundar Pichai was recently asked about transparency in the company at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he replied that Google is at the forefront of the world in this regard.

Following the CEO's statement, Timnit Gebru in a series of tweets leveled serious allegation on the company saying that Sundar Pachai had been asked directly about her case, in which he said that the use of AI Google has allowed open discussion of the relevant code of ethics when it is not valid.

“At Davos Sundar Pichai gets a question about me and he talks about how Google is a leader in AI ethics & how they ‘allow debate.’ You are a leader in gaslighting,” she stated.

Gebru said she was harassed at Google, lied to at Google, and discouraged. "I was harassed, my way was blocked and I and my team were targeted in online attacks," she said.

She also accused Google of racial discrimination. Gebru says that the number of black people in Google is almost non-existent and the remaining people are leaving the company one by one.

Gebru claims that Google does not allow open discussion, especially black women in particular are treated very badly. She called the claims of the Google CEO unrealistic and said that these people are very artificial.