Feb 01, 2021
PM to interact with public today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will interact with the masses on telephone on Monday at 4pm. In a tweet, the...
Recorder Report 01 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will interact with the masses on telephone on Monday at 4pm.

In a tweet, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said the prime minister will take questions from people and answer them during the call.

He said telephone lines will open at 4pm and people can dial 051-9210809.

During his first speech after victory to become the prime minister, Imran Khan had promised he will be ‘answerable’ before the people twice every month in a ‘question

hour’ in National Assembly.

His interaction over the course of the last year with people via video messages on social media or televised addresses have largely focused on the Covid-19 pandemic, urging people to realise the importance of exercising caution and wearing masks so Pakistan can successfully reduce the spread of the virus.

Earlier today, PM Imran Khan shared "more good news on the economic front" with the nation.

In a message on twitter, the PM said efforts to bring down inflation are bearing fruit.

"Consumer price index and core inflation are both now lower than when our government was formed. I have told my economic team to stay vigilant and ensure that inflation stays under control," he tweeted.

