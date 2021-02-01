PDM’s deadline to PM expires

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) deadline to Imran Khan to step down as prime minister as part of its anti-government drive expired on Sunday due to apparent differences among PDM leadership on taking extreme steps such as resignations from the assemblies.

The 11- party alliance had given set January 31, 2021 as the deadline to Prime Minister Khan and his government to step down, otherwise, the joint opposition would decide about a long March towards Islamabad, besides using the option of resignations from the assemblies.

PDM sources said that the opposition alliance would chalk out its future strategy in its forthcoming meeting on February 4 and would make important announcements in its public rally on February 5 scheduled to be held in Muzffarabad, AJK, in connection with Kashmir Day.

They said that all the options including “long march” towards Islamabad and the resignations from the assemblies were still available and more deliberations would be held in the PDM forthcoming meeting.

Sources further said that PPP which is against the option of en masse resignations from the assemblies, has floated the proposal of moving a motion of no confidence against the Prime Minister Khan in National Assembly which would also be on the agenda of the PDM meeting on February 4.

PML- N has explained its position saying that PPP has the right to float any proposal but the opposition parties lack the required number in the House to pass the no confidence motion against the Prime Minister unless PML-Q and MQM-P, the government allied parties extend their support to the opposition’s move.

