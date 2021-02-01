ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Italy's ruling parties inch towards new govt deal

AFP 01 Feb 2021

ROME: The squabbling parties in Italy's outgoing coalition will hold further detailed talks on forming a new government on Monday, a senior lawmaker brokering the negotiations said.

Roberto Fico, the speaker of the lower house of parliament, has been tasked with finding a way out of the crisis sparked by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's resignation earlier this week.

He must report back to President Sergio Mattarella by Tuesday on whether or not the parties that have shared power since September 2019 can still govern together -- and whether Conte should stay or be replaced. Meetings on Saturday and Sunday "have shown the common willingness of the political forces to proceed with a debate on issues and programmatic points," Fico said, adding that discussions would start on Monday.

