Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of country

KARACHI: Met office has forecast that on Sunday, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain/snow is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.

Monday Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain/snow is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hour Weather Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan. Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C): Leh -14°C, Astore -12°C, Skardu, Anantnag -10°C, Gupis, Srinagar -09°C, Kalam, Hunza -07°C, Gilgit and Bagrote -06°C.