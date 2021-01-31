ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 106.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 121.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 25.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
JSCL 30.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 41.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 46.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 127.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Miscreants vandalise statue of Mahatma Gandhi in California

  • The incident ignited outrage among Indian-Americans across the country, who demanded that the officials investigate it as an incident of hate crime
  • The statue appeared to have been sawed off at the ankles and half its face was severed and missing
Fahad Zulfikar 31 Jan 2021

(Karachi) In a shocking act of vandalism, unknown miscreants broke and ripped a statue of Mahatma Gandhi from a base in a park in the US state of California, local media reported.

The incident ignited outrage among Indian-Americans across the country, who demanded that the officials investigate it as an incident of hate crime.

As per details, the 6-ft tall, 650-pound (294 kg) bronze statue of Gandhi, in the Central Park of the City of Davis in Northern California, appeared to have been sawed off at the ankles and half its face was severed and missing.

The police said that the vandalised statue of Mahatma Gandhi was found by a park employee in the early hours of morning of January 27. The statue is being removed and will be stored in a safe place until it can be evaluated.

The police are still clueless why the statue was torn down and the motive behind the incident.

The statue of Gandhi, which was donated by the Indian government to the city of Davis, was installed by the city council four years ago amidst protests from anti-Gandhi and anti-India organisations.

Organisation for Minorities in India (OFMI), which spearheaded these protests and opposed the installation of the statue. The City of Davis had however voted to go ahead with the installation. Since then OFMI had launched a campaign to remove the Gandhi statue.

protest Investigation indian americans incident of vandalism statue of Mahatma Gandhi US state of California sawed off at the ankles face was severed and missing

Miscreants vandalise statue of Mahatma Gandhi in California

Pakistan secures 17 million doses of AstraZeneca

Pentagon pauses plan to give Covid vaccine to Guantanamo detainees

Britain to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc

Biden, Democrats seek ambitious hike in US minimum wage

Trump impeachment lawyers leave team: US media

FBR abolishes 2pc ACD on import of 152 items

Draft SOEs bill awaiting nod of law ministry

Budgetary support: Borrowing stock exceeds Rs14trn

China gene firm providing worldwide COVID tests worked with Chinese military

PTA hints at making off-net calls ‘more cheaper’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters