Scandal-hit Cyprus unveils measures to tackle graft

AFP 31 Jan 2021

NICOSIA: Cyprus on Friday unveiled a series of measures to tackle corruption, months after alleged abuses were uncovered in a controversial “golden passports” scheme for foreign investors.

President Nicos Anastasiades vowed to “create a strong network of prevention” and to “fight corruption” as he announced the new measures at a news conference.

Among the moves proposed were the creation of a graft-reporting hotline, legislation to protect whistleblowers, tougher sentences for those convicted of corrupt practices and speeding up the judicial process.

The Mediterranean island scrapped the passport scheme in November after Al Jazeera aired a documentary showing reporters posing as fixers for a Chinese businessman seeking a Cypriot passport despite having a criminal record.

The Doha-based television network reported that dozens of those who applied were under criminal investigation, international sanctions or even serving prison sentences. Parliament speaker Demetris Syllouris and a senior lawmaker, secretly filmed allegedly trying to facilitate a passport for the fugitive investor, later resigned, although they denied any wrongdoing.

Anastasiades went on national television on Thursday to reject accusations that he had personally benefitted from the scheme through his family’s law firm, but he admitted mistakes had been made.

“I believe that with everyone’s cooperation and decisiveness, it is possible to adopt the proposed measures as soon as possible so we can create a strong network of prevention, protection, and fight corruption,” the president said on Friday.

Other measures included the creation of an integrity service authorised to carry out real-time audits of politicians and their declared assets and probe possible conflicts of interest.

The island’s police force would also face extra scrutiny with a special internal affairs unit.

“Our planning aims at the best possible reinforcement of the legislative, political, financial, and social environment,” said Anastasiades.

Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis said a corruption-fighting unit answerable to the attorney general’s office would draft a code of ethics for all state officials.

