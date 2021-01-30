Markets
Russia may impose formula-based export tax for wheat from June 1
- The tax may be set at 70% of price per tonne minus $200.
- Russian officials are still debating about what to accept as the price for the formula.
30 Jan 2021
MOSCOW: Russia, one of the world's largest exporters of wheat, is considering introducing a formula-based export tax for wheat from June 1, two sources familiar with government talks, told Reuters on Saturday.
The tax may be set at 70% of price per tonne minus $200, they said. One of the sources added that Russian officials are still debating about what to accept as the price for the formula.
Russia's economy and agriculture ministries did not reply to a Reuters' request for comment.
