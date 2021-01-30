ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
ASL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 121.71 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.6%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.89%)
FCCL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
FFL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 88.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
KAPCO 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PPL 92.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 43.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
TRG 127.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
UNITY 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Facebook Investigated in UK for its $400m purchase of Giphy

  • Facebook Inc. is being investigated in the UK for its $400 million purchase of Giphy Inc by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK
BR Web Desk 30 Jan 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Facebook Inc. is being investigated in the UK for its $400 million purchase of Giphy Inc, an American online database and search engine for short looping videos with no sound, that resemble animated GIF files.

A formal investigation was started by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK to evaluate whether this deal impacted competition in the supply of video clips and animated images, as reported by Bloomberg.

Although Giphy was acquired by Facebook on the 15th May 2020, Facebook had to halt its process of integration with Giphy in June because the CMA wanted to investigate whether the deal gave Facebook an unfair advantage over its rivals.

The CMA has set March 25th as the deadline for its initial decision. CMA has also been raising concerns about how mergers and acquisitions by tech giants has had a negative impact on the position of smaller firms in the tech sector. Andrea Coscelli, the Chief Executive Officer at CMA, also explained in October that large tech companies should be scrutinized for such transactions and deals.

However, Facebook argues that this merger is procompetitive and in the interests of everyone in the UK, who uses Giphy and their services. The social media giant hopes to fully cooperate with CMA’s investigation.

UK facebook Technology social media competitive threats Tech giants deal technology sector acquisition Giphy Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) UK

Facebook Investigated in UK for its $400m purchase of Giphy

UAE adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors, other professionals

Pakistan announces summer break from July 2 till July 31

FM Qureshi, US Secretary Blinken agree to work together on advancing the countries’ bilateral agenda

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1847 coronavirus cases, 52 deaths

Agriculture, livestock: PM brings Punjab’s ‘immense’ potential under sharper focus

Silkbank: Fauji Foundation seeks to acquire majority stake

ADB says sold PKR-linked Karakoram Bond at Rs1.6bn

Daniel Pearl murder case: Sindh govt files review petition

US ‘outraged’ at SC verdict

Healthy returns in Jan: PSX 2nd best performing market in the region

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters