Mysterious flying object in Rahim Yar Khan sky turns out to be a ‘lenticular cloud’

Punjab University space scientist Javed Sami has confirmed that the strange, shiny mysterious object seen by a PIA pilot in the sky during a domestic flight earlier this week was not a UFO, but a lenticular cloud.

The scientist confirmed that what Pakistan International Airline (PIA) pilot saw in the air earlier this week was not a flying saucer, but a cloud called lenticular cloud.

Sami said planes usually fly at an altitude of 37,000 feet. However, the video which went viral was made while the plane was at an altitude of a 1,000 feet.

"The pilot observed a visual process in the air. The object visible to the pilot was a lenticular cloud. Commercial pilots often observed such clouds," he said.

He said if you take a picture of an object at a speed of 500 to 900 kilometers per hour, its shape spreads.

Aside from the pilot, many residents of Rahim Yar Khan also spotted the shiny 'UFO' and made videos of it.

What is lenticular cloud?

Lenticular clouds are stationary clouds that form mostly in the troposphere, typically in perpendicular alignment to the wind direction. They are often comparable in appearance to a lens or saucer.

PIA responds to reports of UFO

A PIA spokesperson had said that the 'UFO' was spotted on January 23 by the pilot during a Lahore-bound flight from Karachi. It was seen at around 4pm near Rahim Yar Khan.