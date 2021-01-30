Grid station at BQIP: Rs300m grant approved by govt

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has approved Rs 300 million technical supplementary grant to complete 132KV grid station at Bin Qasim Industrial Park (BQIP), official sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing details, sources said, National Industrial Parks Development and Management Company (NIP) under the administrative control of Ministry of Industries and Production was implementing a PSDP funded project titled "establishment of 132 KV grid station at BQIP modified PC-I".

The main objective of the project is to provide uninterrupted power supply at affordable rates to Bin Qasim Industrial Park/Special Economic Zone (SEZ). NIP had entered into an MoU with K-Electric limited for setting up of electricity supply infrastructure at BQIP. The project was approved by CDWP in its meeting held from 3rd to 9th June, 2020 at a total cost of Rs 1.493 billion, including Rs 962.069 million FEC with the decisions that the sponsoring agency will be Ministry of Industries and Production instead of Ministry of Power. The PSDP allocation will be shifted from Ministry of Power to Ministry of Industries and Production. Ministry of Industries and Production further noted that Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI) had allocated an amount of Rs 300 million for the project in the portfolio of Power Division. Therefore, the Ministry took up the matter with MoPD&SI for shifting of its PSDP allocation from Power Division to Ministry of Industries and Production enabling it to release funds for smooth execution of the project by the executing agency. In response, MoPD&SI advised Power Division to surrender the PSDP budgeted amount in favour of Ministry of Industries and Production development grant for processing TSG through a summary to ECC during CFY 2020-21.

Power Division has surrendered an amount of Rs 300 million under demand No.160 —FC22D96 Development Expenditure of Power Division for the year 2020-21 in respect of approved project titled "KA7151 Establishment of 132 KV grid station at Bin Qasim Industrial Park” in favour of Industries and Production Division under their Demand No.189-FC12C32 Capital Outlay on Industrial Development during CFY 2020-2021. Finance Division had supported the proposal.

Ministry of Industries and Production requested the ECC for approval of Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs.300.000 million from PSDP allocation under Demand No.160 — FC22D96 Development Expenditure of Power Division for the year 2020-21 in respect of approved project titled "KA7151 Establishment of 132 KV Grid Station At Bin Qasim Industrial Park (BQIP)" in favour of Industries and Production Division under their Demand No.189-FC12C32 Capital Outlay on Industrial Development with the object code A05-Grants, Subsidies and Write-off loans-A052-Grants Domestic-A05211-Federal funded projects.

