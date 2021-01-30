ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
ASC 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
ASL 25.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 107.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
DGKC 119.79 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.15%)
FFBL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.51%)
FFL 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.96%)
HASCOL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.92%)
JSCL 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.12%)
KAPCO 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.09%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
PPL 92.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.29%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.13%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
TRG 127.23 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.35%)
UNITY 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lithuania blocks Chinese airport screening equipment

AFP 30 Jan 2021

VILNIUS: NATO member Lithuania has banned the use of airport security-screening equipment made by a Chinese company over national security concerns, officials said Friday.

The move came amid increased concern in the West over Chinese investments in critical infrastructure, including 5G telecommunications networks.

A government-appointed commission concluded that the equipment from China’s Nuctech “does not meet national security interests,” Rasa Jakilaitiene, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, told AFP.

Jakilaitiene declined to elaborate, saying that information provided by state agencies was classified.

Nuctech had been keen to bid for contracts for screening equipment at Lithuanian airports. The Wall Street Journal reported last year that US agencies were rallying European governments to exclude Nuctech from installing systems at airports across Europe.

The United States has also described another major Chinese technology company, 5G network maker Huawei, as a “threat to national security” and “beholden to the Chinese Communist Party”.

These allegations have been denied by Huawei and Chinese diplomats.

EU member Lithuania is a staunch US ally in NATO and currently hosts a battalion of American troops as it seeks an even greater military presence as a bulwark against its neighbouring Soviet-era master Russia.

Laurynas Kasciunas, chairman of parliament’s national security and defence committee, said “investments and acquisitions in strategic sectors must meet the transatlantic security criteria”.

“This decision shows that Lithuania decided not to be a part of technosphere created and controlled by China,” he told AFP Friday.

Lithuania’s intelligence agency warned in its annual report that “the active penetration of Chinese investments” posed the risk of “losing control over resources and infrastructure, market manipulation, and political influence.”

huawei Wall Street NATO 5G telecommunications Rasa Jakilaitiene Ingrida Simonyte Laurynas Kasciunas

Lithuania blocks Chinese airport screening equipment

Silkbank: Fauji Foundation seeks to acquire majority stake

ADB says sold PKR-linked Karakoram Bond at Rs1.6bn

Daniel Pearl murder case: Sindh govt files review petition

US ‘outraged’ at SC verdict

Healthy returns in Jan: PSX 2nd best performing market in the region

Jan provisional tax collection stands at Rs363bn

Senate informed: Rs390bn of ‘looted’ Rs481bn recovered in 2 years

PM directs strict action against land grabbers

Bertelsmann explores potential sale of French media group M6

Industrialists meet power sector top brass

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.