Jan 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 30 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2          Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date     Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price      Percentage
==================================================================================================
Al-Noor Sugar Mills           21.01.2021   30.01.2021     28.01.2021     19.01.2021         30 (F)
Faisal Spinning Mills         23.01.2021   30.01.2021     30.01.2021(u)       -                  -
Pak Suzuki Motor              23.01.2021   29.01.2021     29.01.2021(u)       -                  -
DS Industries                 25.01.2021   31.01.2021     30.01.2021(u)       -                  -
Ghani Global Holding          29.01.2021   04.02.2021          -         22.01.2021         10 (B)
AKD Capital                   26.01.2021   01.02.2021     01.02.2021(u)       -                  -
(KELSC-5) K-Electric          27.01.2021   03.02.2021          -              -                  -
Ravi Textile Mills            28.01.2021   03.02.2021          -              -                  -
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan                      30.01.2021   31.01.2021          -              -                  -
Frontier Ceramics             02.02.2021   08.02.2021     08.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Premium Tex Mills             04.02.2021   11.02.2021     11.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Ghani Glass                   05.02.2021   12.02.2021          -         03.02.2021         65 (I)
BankIslami Pakistan           05.02.2021   11.02.2021     11.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Ferozsons Lab Laboratories    05.02.2021   12.02.2021     12.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Mehran Sugar Mills            05.02.2021   12.02.2021     12.02.2021          -                  -
Attock Petroleum              10.02.2021   16.02.2021          -         08.02.2021         25 (I)
Pakistan Oilfields            10.02.2021   17.02.2021          -         08.02.2021        200 (I)
Sand Industries               11.02.2021   18.02.2021     18.02.2021(u)       -                  -
Dolmen City Riet              12.02.2021   18.02.2021          -         10.02.2021       3.3 (II)
Fauji Fertilizer              12.03.2021   18.03.2021     18.03.2021     10.03.2021         34 (F)
Colgate Palmolive             13.02.2021   19.02.2021          -         11.02.2021        250 (I)
Mitchells Fruit Farms         17.02.2021   25.02.2021     25.02.2021          -                Nil
Bank Al-Habib                 15.02.2021   25.03.2021     25.03.2021     11.03.2021         45 (F)
ICI Pakistan                  17.02.2021   23.02.2021          -         15.02.2021        200 (I)
Fauji Foods                   19.03.2021   25.03.2021     25.03.2021          -                Nil
Fauni Fertilizer Bin Qasim    22.03.2021   29.03.2021     29.03.2021          -                Nil
==================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

