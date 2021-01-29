ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
Sindh Govt announces to start Covid-19 vaccination from Feb 03

APP Updated 30 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Sindh government has announced to start Covid-19 vaccination of frontline health care workers including doctors, paramedics, laboratory technician, that will be started in seven districts of Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Jamshoro.

The Provincial Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah along with Parliamentary Secretary Health MPA Qasim Siraj Soomro announced this in a press conference held at Sindh Assembly Committee Room on Friday, said a statement.

He said that Covid-19 test collection teams have also been deputed to conduct test at door to door from coming Wednesday in ten severely coronavirus hit districts of province.

He stated that China was providing doses of Sinopharm vaccine and Sindh will get 83359 doses from it. The Sindh government will receive vaccine on Sunday, he added.

Nasir said that Health department from its own resources has allocated Rs. 1.5 billion for the purchase of different COVID19 vaccines, besides Sindh government has also allocated appropriate funds for procurement of vaccines.

He said that a private donor group has also committed to provide AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccination for 20 percent population of Pakistan.

He said that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuhu were trying hard to procure COVID19 vaccines so that everyone in the province could be given dose free of cost.

He said that Sindh government has contacted many companies and donor agencies in this regard.

On the occasion, the Parliamentary Secretary on Health MPA Qasim Siraj Soomro said that 1 lac 70 thousands frontline health care workers were registered with them and added that priority will be given to those working in ICU, Laboratory technicians, and team members deputed to collect sample from door to door.

He said that ten districts were identified on the basis of data and Covid-19 positive ratio.

He said that ratio of Coronavirus positive cases in Karachi reached to 22 percent, 26 percent in Hyderabad and then comes district Shaheed Benazirabad.

Responding to question, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that they welcome private sector to support us in vaccination of people of Sindh on free of cost but private sector should be certified from relevant authorities.

