Jan 29, 2021
World

Sweden registers 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 71 deaths on Friday

  • New cases have come down significantly over the last few weeks and Friday's figure was the lowest daily registered increase for over three months.
  • Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours.
Reuters 29 Jan 2021

STOCKHOLM: Sweden, which has spurned a lockdown throughout the pandemic, registered 2,400 new coronavirus cases on Friday, Health Agency statistics showed.

New cases have come down significantly over the last few weeks and Friday's figure was the lowest daily registered increase for over three months.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 71 new deaths, taking the total to 11,591. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours, but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

