Markets
Chinese regulator curbs asset transfer by bond issuers
- In a statement, the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors.
29 Jan 2021
SHANGHAI: China's interbank bond market regulator will restrict moves by bond issuers to transfer assets for free, it said on Friday.
In a statement, the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) told an issuer's controlling shareholders not to dodge debt obligations through asset transfer or transactions with related parties.
