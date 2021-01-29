ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By ▼ -13.84 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,441 Decreased By ▼ -190.22 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By ▼ -292.08 (-0.63%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -111.16 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gas cut to captive power plant units: EFP welcomes govt’s move

29 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP), had earlier expressed dissatisfaction with the decision of the government to withdraw gas connections to Captive Power Plants (CPPs) of existing industries.

“Captive Power Plant” means industrial undertakings or other businesses carrying out the activity of power production for self-consumption, who intend to sell the power, surplus to their requirement, to a Distribution Company or bulk-power consumer.” – 1999 Nepra Licensing Regulations.

To clarify, as per above, the EFP welcomes the government’s move to cut the gas supplies to those CPPs that are connected to the national grid and are either idle or inefficient or both and whose dutiful fulfillment of power agreement obligation with the Government is questionable.

The EFP has requested the government to give CPPs of existing industries ample time to switch from gas to electricity and be given two options for power generation: through imported Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) or domestically produced furnace oil.

Moreover, to create a transparent system of capacity payments, all power producers should be forensically audited and it is only after that should they be provided any kind of subsidies.

The EFP is in essence only against the abrupt closure of gas for also those industries that are running CPPs for their own use and have no buy-back agreements with the government.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

GAS nepra industries RLNG EFP CPPs

Gas cut to captive power plant units: EFP welcomes govt’s move

Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC

Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted

Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill

Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections

Track and trace system: FBR will notify a date after its implementation

ADB says ‘slower’ recovery could cause delay in reforms

5.4pc increase in SSGC tariff allowed

‘Initialed’ IPP agreements likely to be presented before cabinet

SC upholds acquittal in Daniel Pearl murder case

Toyota overtakes Volkswagen

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.