ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (9.47%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
AVN 106.00 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.88%)
BOP 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.74%)
DGKC 116.55 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
EPCL 47.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (12.74%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.58%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.27%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.98%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-7.01%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (5.49%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.33%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.66%)
SNGP 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
TRG 121.92 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (6.08%)
UNITY 34.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.8%)
WTL 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,932 Decreased By ▼ -13.84 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,441 Decreased By ▼ -190.22 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By ▼ -292.08 (-0.63%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -111.16 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

TDAP gets GI registration certificate for Basmati

29 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan received the geographical indication (GI) registration tag from IPO for Basmati rice on January 26, 2021. This is the first ever product in the history of Pakistan which got G.I Indication registration from IPO.

Federal Government nominated Trade Development Authority of Pakistan as Registrant body for G.I of Basmati Rice under section 11(2) of Geographical Indication (Registration and Protection) Act, 2020. Under this Act, a GI registry has been formed, which will register the GI and maintain basic record of properties and authorised users. This will provide protection to our products against misuse or imitation, hence, will guarantee that their share in the international market is protected.

Trade Development Authority had organized series of consultative sessions with all the stakeholders including Reap, PARC, Agriculture Departments of Sindh, Punjab, KPK and Balochistan. On the basis of these consultative sessions a book of specification has been drafted which is the most important document that lays down the criteria of characteristics for Basmati rice, which should be followed by producers or operators in Pakistan if they desire to obtain a license to use this name.A consensus was also developed in these sessions among all stakeholders regarding mapping of geographical areas where Basmati Rice is grown.

Pakistan exports around 400,000 -600,000 tons of basmati rice to different parts of the world out of which 200,000 to 250,000 tons are being shipped to EU countries. India in its application for GI Tag in EU for basmati had falsely claimed basmati rice as an Indian origin despite the fact that the same rice is largely produced in Pakistan.

Pakistan has challenged the Indian claim and had filed its opposition against Indian application under Article 51 of Regulation (EU) No 1151/2012 through a Brussels-based international law firm. Registration of GI tag for Basmati in Pakistan by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, will strengthen our case against India in the EU and will also increase the exports of basmati Rice from Pakistan.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

EU Trade Agriculture Exports basmati rice TDAP Development Authority

TDAP gets GI registration certificate for Basmati

Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC

Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted

Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill

Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections

Track and trace system: FBR will notify a date after its implementation

ADB says ‘slower’ recovery could cause delay in reforms

5.4pc increase in SSGC tariff allowed

‘Initialed’ IPP agreements likely to be presented before cabinet

SC upholds acquittal in Daniel Pearl murder case

Toyota overtakes Volkswagen

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.