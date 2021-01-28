PSX loses 292 points to close at 46,166 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend, losing 292.08 points, with negative change of 0.63 percent, closing at 46,166.05 points against 46,458.13 points on the last working day.

A total 844,002,643 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 610,940,266 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs26.228 billion against Rs29.000 billion previous day.

As many as 405 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 152 of them recorded gain and 236 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Silk Bank Ltd with a volume of 354,969,000 shares and price per share of Rs1.31, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 31,212,500 and price per share of Rs4.10 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 27,774,000 and price per share of Rs125.97

Bata Pak witnessed maximum increase of Rs99.55 per share, closing at Rs1599.55 while Khyber Tobacco shares increased by Rs42.69 per share closing at Rs611.90.

Sapphire Tex recorded maximum decrease of Rs82.50 per share, closing at Rs1017.50 whereas Colgate Palm was runner up with the increase of Rs55 per share, closing at Rs3000.