Tesla to give Model S its First Major Makeover

  • Tesla has just announced the its Model S electric sedan will be getting its first major redesign.
BR Web Desk 28 Jan 2021

Tesla has just announced the its Model S electric sedan will be getting its first major redesign ever since its launch in 2012. This redesign was unveiled at Tesla's Q4 earnings announcement yesterday.

The redesigned Tesla Model S will feature a new exterior, a more simplified interior and a more powerful powertrain that will allow the electric sedan to travel at least 520 miles and go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in less than two seconds, according to The Verge.

The automaker also claimed that the new Model S will be the “fastest accelerating production car ever made.”

Moreover, a standard large glass roof will also be added to the exterior of the Model S sedan. However, the interior will get the biggest makeover. The interior redesign will include a new 17-inch landscape dashboard screen, butterfly steering wheel, and a rear passenger screen.

The price for new Model S with a long range dual-motor (412 miles of range) starts at $79,990, whereas the price of the more powerful Plaid powertrain version (390 miles with that sub-2 second 0–60 time) is valued at $119,000. Moreover, price for the Plaid + variant (520 miles) starts at $139,000.

This new variant is expected to start shipping in March 2021.

