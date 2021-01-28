ANL 32.05 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (9.95%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.42%)
ASL 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
AVN 105.06 Increased By ▲ 5.88 (5.93%)
BOP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.17%)
DGKC 116.00 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.48%)
EPCL 47.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (13.91%)
FFBL 27.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.28%)
FFL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.16%)
HASCOL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.76%)
HUBC 87.77 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.18%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.97%)
JSCL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-6.61%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
MLCF 46.48 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.88%)
PAEL 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
PIBTL 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
POWER 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
PPL 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.55%)
PRL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.29%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.88%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.2%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
TRG 120.65 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (4.98%)
UNITY 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.73%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
BR100 4,960 Increased By ▲ 13.95 (0.28%)
BR30 25,569 Decreased By ▼ -62.81 (-0.25%)
KSE100 46,522 Increased By ▲ 63.53 (0.14%)
KSE30 19,425 Increased By ▲ 54.94 (0.28%)
Palm oil may test resistance at 3,426 ringgit

  • A break could lead to a gain to 3,606 ringgit.
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance at 3,426 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 3,474 ringgit.

The contract has pierced above a resistance at 3,381 ringgit, the 186.4% projection level of an uptrend from 2,746 ringgit. The next resistance will be at 3,426 ringgit.

A retracement analysis on the fall from 3,888 ringgit to 3,160 ringgit reveals a target of 3,438 ringgit, the 38.2% level, which is near 3,426 ringgit.

Support is at 3,348 ringgit, a break below which could cause a fall to 3,300 ringgit. On the daily chart, the contract is poised to test a resistance at 3,431 ringgit, the 38.2% retracement on the uptrend from 2,691 ringgit to 3,888 ringgit.

A break could lead to a gain to 3,606 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

