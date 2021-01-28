Jan Jamali appointed honorary CG of Turkey

QUETTA: Senior politician and member of Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali has been appointed as Honorary Consul General of Turkey in Pakistan.

Turkish Ambassador to Islamabad Ehsan Mustafa on the occasion assigned responsibilities to Honorary Consul General Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali and said that the nominated Consul General will play his responsibility to promote effective cooperation and friendly relations between the two Islamic countries in various fields, according to the statement issued.

The Turkish national flag will be hoisted at his residence in Quetta.

It should be noted that Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, a member of Balochistan Assembly from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), is also a retired captain from the Pakistan Army.