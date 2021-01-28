KPT to City Station: Work underway on railway track: DS

KARACHI: Rehabilitation work on 25-kilometer railway track connecting the strategic Karachi Port Trust (KPT) with the City Station under ‘KPT Railways connectivity project’ is underway in full swing.

Once completed, the project will sow the seeds of economic prosperity to the already ailing public entity, said the newly appointed divisional superintendent (DS) Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul during his visit to the KPT connectivity project along with PD KPT connectivity Riaz Ali Laghari and Deputy DS (Infrastructure) Shoukat Shaikh.

The DS said, “Besides significant surge in the volume of freight earnings, the project will massively ease out traffic congestion when it becomes operational,”

He said that the conclusion of the KPT railways connectivity project would not only bring an economic boon for Pakistan Railways but a new era of progress and prosperity would be ushered in also.

He was briefed by Project Director of KPT connectivity project that aims at rehabilitation of 25 kilometres of railways track connecting Karachi Port Trust with Karachi City station entailing 12 level crossings, various yards and 2 bridges enroute.

The DS also visited the Wazir Mansion station, a major container loading point, and was comprehensively briefed regarding the operational parameters by the concerned divisional officers.

