ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,952 Increased By ▲ 41.34 (0.84%)
BR30 25,631 Increased By ▲ 268.68 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,458 Increased By ▲ 170.75 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,370 Increased By ▲ 111.27 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Please do not hide Covid-19

Majyd Aziz 28 Jan 2021

Why do families tend to hide the fact that one or more family members have tested COVID positive? It’s not a plague or leprosy or cancer. By not revealing this infection, they are jeopardizing the lives of people they meet. By not admitting this infection, they are doing a great disservice to all those who are safe and healthy. By not warning about this infection, they are creating great difficulties for those around them.

The alarming fact is that many infected victims who either come from foreign lands to participate in family events do not caution or warn others. Even local residents, who attend functions and events, openly ignore the laid down SOPs. It is humbly requested that if families have COVID infected members in their households, they should be candid about it and play their courteous, caring and ethical role to please inform to all they encounter.

During the early days of COVID, a scion of a rich family, who had tested positive, returned from London and invited his close friends for a party. After a couple of days, all his friends tested positive. Most of the citizens are displaying a cavalier attitude towards observing SOPs ensuing into a disturbing situation for others.

Tackling COVID is not only an individual effort but each person should ensure that everybody is safe, secure and healthy. It’s a global war to totally eradicate this pandemic crisis before it kills many more millions.

MAJYD AZIZ (KARACHI)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID19 infection pandemic crisis

Majyd Aziz

Please do not hide Covid-19

SBP amends AML/CFT/CPF Regulations

Loans, interest: Minister says Rs6trn, not Rs11trn, was paid in two years

Two-thirds of world see ‘climate emergency’: UN survey

ECC meeting rescheduled for today

Economic stability, growth and jobs: ADB endorses new 5-year CPS

Basmati rice registered as GI

Sell-off of Discos: PC given documents to expedite process

Govt to start Covid-19 vaccination drive next week: Umar

NCOC announces reopening of educational institutes

Minister for penal action against those misusing quota system

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.