Please do not hide Covid-19

Why do families tend to hide the fact that one or more family members have tested COVID positive? It’s not a plague or leprosy or cancer. By not revealing this infection, they are jeopardizing the lives of people they meet. By not admitting this infection, they are doing a great disservice to all those who are safe and healthy. By not warning about this infection, they are creating great difficulties for those around them.

The alarming fact is that many infected victims who either come from foreign lands to participate in family events do not caution or warn others. Even local residents, who attend functions and events, openly ignore the laid down SOPs. It is humbly requested that if families have COVID infected members in their households, they should be candid about it and play their courteous, caring and ethical role to please inform to all they encounter.

During the early days of COVID, a scion of a rich family, who had tested positive, returned from London and invited his close friends for a party. After a couple of days, all his friends tested positive. Most of the citizens are displaying a cavalier attitude towards observing SOPs ensuing into a disturbing situation for others.

Tackling COVID is not only an individual effort but each person should ensure that everybody is safe, secure and healthy. It’s a global war to totally eradicate this pandemic crisis before it kills many more millions.

MAJYD AZIZ (KARACHI)

